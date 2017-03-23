Rob Kardashian Hopes To Find Love On New Reality Show After Getting Dumped By Blac Chyna

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s saga might have finally come to an end because the sock designer will be taking part in a dating reality show to find a new lady love.

Hopefully, Mr. Kardashian will try to date someone who does not have ties to his sisters or the people they are involved with.

The whole Kylie, Tyga, Chyna, and Rob situation is more complicated than a three-dimensional chess game.

According to new reports, the only son of Kris Jenner has reached out to several television networks to propose the new series.

The momager, who knows how to cash in on her children’s tumultuous romances, is the one helping her son land the multi-million dollar deal.

Like all dating reality shows, Dream’s father will be in a mansion with a dozen beautiful ladies; he will go on dates with them and eventually pick one as the winner of his broken heart.

The spy explained to In Touch Weekly: “[Kris] is in talks with execs about getting Rob his own dating show called Rob’s Romance. It’s going to have a similar vibe to The Bachelor. He’ll wine and dine some of the girls a fancy celebrity hangouts, but others will be taken to fast-food restaurants like Taco Bell and Burger King. Kris wants to make sure Rob meets someone who loves him for him.”

Meanwhile, Blac Chyna, 28, also with the help of Kris Jenner, will be joining “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” along with her baby girl.

Miss Chyna, who dumped her fiancé last month, is apparently getting close to her other baby daddy, Tyga.

Chyna has managed to cause further chaos in the Kardashian clan; she is said to be the reason why Tyga and Kylie Jenner split.

Tyga defied his 19-year-old girlfriend by siding with Chyna in the nasty custody battle for Dream.

Advertisement

Would you watch Rob Kardashian’s dating show?