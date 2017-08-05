Rob Kardashian Hopes Blac Chyna’s Music Career Will Fail Like K-Fed

Rob Kardashian had a good laugh after learning that Blac Chyna is working on a rap album.

The sock designer spoke to a friend and said he was surprised to hear that his baby mama wants to put out music because during their time together he never heard her belt a note.

The chatty pal said Kardashian is eager to hear Chyna’s songs because he predicts they will go nowhere on the charts.

Kardashian also foretold that his ex-fiancée will make a fool of herself with the records and added: “Rob has had some major laughs thinking about Blac Chyna trying to rap. And even if she goes after Rob in her raps he thinks she will be so bad that it will not matter because she will just be embarrassing herself. He is kind of looking forward to seeing her fail and thinks she will be even worse than K-Fed.”

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Chyna had inked a $1 million contract with Capital Records.

The mother of two was inspired by good friends – Nicki Minaj and Future – to pour her pain into music.

Talking to People magazine, the curvy video vixen explained why she has decided to speak out after being shamed on social media by Kardashian.

The businesswoman stated: “I just want to voice my story — voice what’s real — because the person next to me could be going through the same thing. For people to look up to me means a lot. These types of things, they happen every day. A lot of women, they do not address it. See it, recognize it — but don’t be tainted by it. Just be strong and positive.”

She went on to say: “I am not going to take something that happened to me in the past into my future. First and foremost, I am going to make myself happy because once I am happy, then Dream can be happy and then King can be happy and then everybody else around me can be happy.”

It will be interesting to see how many people will want to hear her story.