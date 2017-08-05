FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
mariah carey angelina jolie drake Jasmine Washington blac chyna kenya moore t.i. beyonce Kelly Dodd luann de lesseps Derick Dillard steve harvey kanye west nicki minaj kelly ripa Anderson East kylie jenner kristen stewart jay-z rob kardashian Kirk Frost joseline hernandez Nas
Home » Entertainment

Rob Kardashian Hopes Blac Chyna’s Music Career Will Fail Like K-Fed

Mel Walker Posted On 08/05/2017
0
310 Views
0


Blac Chyna Rob Kardashian Music CareerInstagram

Rob Kardashian had a good laugh after learning that Blac Chyna is working on a rap album.

The sock designer spoke to a friend and said he was surprised to hear that his baby mama wants to put out music because during their time together he never heard her belt a note.

The chatty pal said Kardashian is eager to hear Chyna’s songs because he predicts they will go nowhere on the charts.

Kardashian also foretold that his ex-fiancée will make a fool of herself with the records and added: “Rob has had some major laughs thinking about Blac Chyna trying to rap. And even if she goes after Rob in her raps he thinks she will be so bad that it will not matter because she will just be embarrassing herself. He is kind of looking forward to seeing her fail and thinks she will be even worse than K-Fed.”

🏦

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Chyna had inked a $1 million contract with Capital Records.

The mother of two was inspired by good friends – Nicki Minaj and Future – to pour her pain into music.

Talking to People magazine, the curvy video vixen explained why she has decided to speak out after being shamed on social media by Kardashian.

The businesswoman stated: “I just want to voice my story — voice what’s real — because the person next to me could be going through the same thing. For people to look up to me means a lot. These types of things, they happen every day. A lot of women, they do not address it. See it, recognize it — but don’t be tainted by it. Just be strong and positive.”

She went on to say: “I am not going to take something that happened to me in the past into my future. First and foremost, I am going to make myself happy because once I am happy, then Dream can be happy and then King can be happy and then everybody else around me can be happy.”

Advertisement

It will be interesting to see how many people will want to hear her story.

Post Views: 310

Read more about blac chyna rob kardashian kuwk the kardashians

Advertisement

You may also like
Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Plan Month-Long Bash Around Her Birthday As She Prepares For The Premieres Of ‘Life Of Kylie’ And ‘Ask Kylie’
08/04/2017
Contrary To Popular Belief Blac Chyna Makes More Money Than Rob Kardashian: She May End Up PAYING Child Support
08/03/2017
New Career Path? Blac Chyna Working On A Mystery Music Project!
08/03/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *