Rob Kardashian Gets Dream Her Own Mercedes For Epic 1st Birthday Party

Brandon Fitch Posted On 11/11/2017
Rob Kardashian Gets Dream Her Own Mercedes For Epic 1st Birthday PartySource: bet.com

Dream Kardashian sure had a fantastic birthday party. She literally got her own car from her dad, Rob Kardashian.

Dream got a full star treatment for her birthday. Her dad threw her the biggest party and the whole family was there.

 

The party featured balloons spelling out, ‘Happy 1st Birthday Dream,’ and the party was super fancy since it had two cakes and one of them even had her face on it.

Dream looked super happy while her dad picked her up in the air, and also while she sat in her very own toy Mercedes-Benz.

Rob bought her a bright pink electric miniature car that she can surely use to zoom around her grandma Kris Jenner‘s mansion.

Like a true Kardashian, Dream’s party had quite an impressive extended guest list.

Her aunts, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner all attended the adorable event and documented the occasion on their individual Snapchat stories.

Dream’s cousins North West and Kourtney Kardashian‘s daughter Penelope Disick were also present photographed celebrating their Dream’s big day.

One person who was absent from the party was Dream’s mother, Blac Chyna.

 

While she’s certainly an essential figure to her child, the rest of the family don’t get along well with her, and this could explain the lack of invite.

Let’s not forget that she literally sued the entire Kardashian family, so, it’s kind of fair that they wouldn’t let her in on the festivities.

Fortunately, Dream also celebrated with her mom too. Happy Birthday, Dream!

