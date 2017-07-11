Rob Kardashian Feels “Humiliated” By Blac Chyna Drama But Not For The Reasons You Think!

Rob Kardashian is humiliated by his recent social media rant against his ex-fiancée Blac Chyna, according to a source close to the 30-year-old Arthur Sock designer. The Blac/Rob drama has been ongoing for the last week, and it appears it may get worse.

A source revealed, “Rob is actually trying to back on track and focus on his family, which is the most important thing. He is beyond humiliated by his actions and knows he caused this. Rob knows what he did was wrong, but can’t help but feel frustrated because now everyone is merely looking at what he has done, rather than seeing Blac for the person she is.”

As CI readers know, the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star released a social media tirade against his ex-fiancée, where he posted explicit photos and videos of the stripper/model to get back at her for cheating with another man.

BEST Booty Hugging Jeans 😍🍑 @fashionnova @fashionnova A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jul 10, 2017 at 6:43pm PDT

Yes, what Rob did was immature.

But, not everyone is on Blac’s side.

It was revealed recently by Ben Baller that Blac Chyna attempted to run up Rob’s credit card to $300,000 before finally splitting up with him.

The Kardashian knew about it, and that was part of the reason for his outburst.

The source added, “Rob is embarrassed for a few reasons. He knows what he did was wrong, but he’s also humiliated by the fact that now everyone knows that he let Blac take advantage of him. He showed too much emotion, and now thinks he looks weak.”

Advertisement

It appears that Rob is out of luck, as the Lashed Bar owner is coming after him in a court of law. The media seems to be on her side, as Blac made an appearance on Good Morning America where she was presented as the victim, even though she has committed evil of her own. What do our readers think of the calamity? The reality star did do something wrong, but maybe Chyna played a significant role?