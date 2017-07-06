Rob Kardashian Fears That Blac Chyna Might Be Pregnant With His Second Child!

Rob Kardashian put Blac Chyna on blast yesterday after she allegedly cheated on him with more men. Things got even nastier when he stated that she could actually be pregnant with his second child.

Rob and Chyna’s story gets wilder with every passing day, and yesterday Rob exposed a major plot twist.

He revealed the fact that he had sex with her just a few days before she allegedly slept with two more men in his bed, and he said that now there is a chance that the rendezvous has impregnated her.

‘At least I smashed first, but I’m hoping I didn’t get you pregnant again when you told me to c*m inside you,’ he wrote in a now-deleted Instagram caption rant directed toward Blac.

‘I’m a damn fool why the f*ck would I c*m inside you?’

Well even if it is too early to know, but if Blac Chyna is not on birth control pills, there is a big chance that he had gotten her pregnant again in case what he is saying is true.

He continued his rage on Instagram writing the following:

‘Then you f*cked the @ferraritru3 and fool the next day and then the @mechiesocrazy after.’

If all of this is true and Blac will get pregnant, we would have a major ‘who’s the father?’ moment on our hands.

However, by following Rob’s logic, it doesn’t make sense that Blac Chyna would want to get pregnant again with him on purpose.

He also shared his theory on Twitter as o why she had Dream Kardashian in the first place by writing the following:

‘We had a beautiful baby girl that was the best thing that’s happened to me and soon as that baby was born Chyna was out. Soon as Kylie and Tyga broke up Chyna was over the game. She had a baby out of spite and I’ll never view her the same.’