Rob Kardashian Disappears After Finding Out About Family Intervention

The troubled reality TV star refuses to get help following his massive social media meltdown. According to sources close to the Kardashian clan, Rob skipped a family intervention over his Blac Chyna revenge porn scandal.

It sounds like the only Kardashian son fled when he found out his momager Kris Jenner and the rest of the family were planning to descend on him regarding his cyber bullying drama.

Apparently, the entire Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars were shocked Rob would do such a thing and believed he had totally lost his mind because of the online attack on the mother of his baby daughter Dream.

‘He is refusing rehab, he does not want any fat farms, no more therapists, no more interventions, diets and meddling sisters. He has absolutely had it with all the games his family and his baby momma play – he is sick of being played and bamboozled and used and tricked,’ one insider revealed.

As fans may remember, Blac Chyna shot back after the social media scandal by taking legal measures against her baby daddy.

She and attorney Lisa Bloom headed straight to court demanding that he stop his antics and stay away from her.

Meanwhile, Rob’s celebrity family hired lawyer Robert Shapiro to defend him despite being convinced he was at fault.

The source added that Rob is in a really bad shape right now and he is sick and tired of all the drama.

But even though Rob dodged the intervention, his family is still monitoring the situation very closely.

The Kardashians do not want their brand to be damaged or Rob to end up in jail.

Do you think Rob Kardashian is out of control?