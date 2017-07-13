FREE NEWSLETTER
Rob Kardashian Could Face Jail Time For Blac Chyna Social Media Tirade According To This Legal Expert

Todd Malm Posted On 07/13/2017
Rob KardashianSource: TheWashingtonPost.com

Rob Kardashian could face possible jail time for his social media tirade. An attorney named Carrie Goldberg –  in an interview with Us Weekly – revealed there might be some unexpected legal consequences for Rob’s actions.

She said, “In California, there is a Revenge Porn Bill that went into effect about two years ago. It’s a misdemeanor in California to disseminate sexually explicit images without the consent of the other person. It is a misdemeanor, and it is punishable up to six months in jail and then also a fine.”

As CI readers know, Chyna, 29, has gone to court to file a temporary restraining order, but the police department would have to open a criminal case according to Goldberg.

She continued, “Blac Chyna would have to fill out a police report.”

Of course, the model and reality star could sue Rob for “damages” as well.

“The Criminal Court is going to be about punishing laws for his actions. It’s the State of California against Robert Kardashian.”

“A Civil Court would be about what Blac Chyna has suffered as a result of that.”

However, It’s possible that Rob’s celebrity would influence the size of the reparations given to the Lashed Bar owner. And Rob is a particular case because he has several million Instagram followers and other social media followers, so his scope of distribution is vast.

Therefore, the amount of damage that he can do is significant. The effect is much larger, all it takes is one social media user to screenshot some of the posts Rob made, and they can be further disseminated long after Rob’s account has been deleted. What do our readers think? Should Rob go to jail?

