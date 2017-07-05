Rob Kardashian Claims T.I. Gave Blac Chyna Money For A Threesome With Himself And Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris

It isn’t over yet! More drama every day! Rob Kardashian took to Instagram, today, Wednesday, July 5th, to claim that the rapper, T.I., allegedly paid Blac Chyna to have a ‘menage a trois’ with him and his estranged wife, Tameka Harris.

Kardashian, 30, was in the middle of posting several Instagram posts that his ex-fiancée Chyna, 29, cheated on him with many different men when T.I came to the scene to ask why Rob is airing out his dirty laundry on social media.

He wrote, “Why bring ya business to IG though? Look, you got worked bro, but at least keep it to yourself.”

The rapper went on to say, “you just let the world know that you a duck. I mean a BIG DUCK, a mighty Duck, Ronald McDonald The Duck, Scrooge McDuck, Howard The Duck, Huey Dewy and Lewie…save the #DuckTales just hold this L, kiss ya kid and cut your losses, and move on because you got no moves bro.”

Even though T.I’s post was hilarious, Rob didn’t think it was so funny.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posted a screenshot of the comment on his account, and then he wrote, “Since TI wanna chime in on business that doesn’t concern him let’s talk about the threesome you had with Chyna and your baby mama Tiny. Don’t speak about my daughter when you’re having threesomes with young Chyna and Tiny, and I put that on my daughter’s life since you wanna talk about my little girl, damn shame.”

Kardashian continued writing, “Chyna told me everything about your threesomes with you and her and tiny. You got no moves bro; Correction; TI paid Chyna to have sex with Tiny and him.”

Advertisement

The drama gets worse as Chyna came out to accuse her ex-boyfriend of abuse, alleging, “Rob you did all this; you beat me up and try to act like it never happened! You put your hands on me I swear to God!! On my kids but I’m supposed to be quiet because you’re a Kardashian.”