Rob Kardashian Claims He Is Not Dating Mehgan James – ‘Thou Doth Protest Too Much’

Rob Kardashian is adamant that he is not dating Mehgan James despite mounting evidence that suggests otherwise.

The 30-year-old reality star took to social media Thursday to squash the reports coming from serious sources.

Mr. Kardashian tweeted the following denial: “Wait reading online about some chick I’m dating Megan something. Not true never even met her or heard of her before.”

Minutes later, James, 27, retweeted the message. It is hard to reconcile what the father of one is saying with the statements that have been made by credible insiders.

Here is what one of them said to PEOPLE magazine on Wednesday: “Mehgan’s been supporting Rob and his business for some time now,” and “They have been really close friends for about three months.”

A second source with close to ties to the Kardashian family even went in the same direction and revealed that most members of the clan are against the relationship.

The person explained: “They hope it is short-lived because she seems like drama as well. Now that Rob finally got away from the Chyna drama, they do not want him to start another destructive relationship.”

A second individual added: “They think that Mehgan may be another unhealthy choice for Rob and they fear that this new woman may break his fragile heart. Because of what little they know about Mehgan, combined with her questionable past, getting kicked off the Bad Girls Club for fighting, the family wonders if Mehgan’s motives with Rob are insincere.”

Our own sources tell us that those two were spotted together in recent weeks. Moreover, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star claims that he does not know James, but he did like some of her photos on Instagram.

Maybe it was an honest mistake, and he had liked the pictures without checking the account linked to them.

A more plausible theory, the former Dancing with the Stars contestant and the Bad Girls Club and Basketball Wives LA star know each other and are trying to protect whatever relationship they have.

After the news had broken, the fire was coming different places. Fans of Blac Chyna were not happy about it, and the Kardashians do not think she is the right woman for him.

Rob also needs to avoid getting into a fight with Chyna, the mother of his baby girl, Dream. The former video vixen is capable of taking things to the extreme very fast.

For all of the negative attention to go away, they opted to say there was no truth to the dating reports.

A cryptic tweet from James last night seems to back this assumption; it read, “Less is more.”

In short, Miss James and Mr. Kardashian look like they are hiding something.