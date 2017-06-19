Rob Kardashian Celebrates His First Father’s Day With Blac Chyna And Dream In Disneyland; Take A Look At The Cute Photos!

Rob Kardashian spent his first Father’s Day with his ex-fiancee Blac Chyna and their seven-month-old daughter Dream at the happiest place on Earth 0 Disneyland. He was very proud to pose a photo on his Instagram account of his baby girl in a Minnie Mouse hat.

He captioned the photo saying that this was the best Father’s Day trip together with his baby.

Thank You @disneyland for the best first Father's Day trip with my baby 🙌💙💙 A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jun 18, 2017 at 5:23pm PDT

The youngest Kardashian sibling also shared more photos from his trip on his Snapchat account.

Chyna also posted on her own social media accounts some pics taken from the day that they spent together at the happiest place on earth.

Happy Fathers Day @robKardashian 💙 A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jun 18, 2017 at 6:34pm PDT

One of the sweetest photos was showing her wearing Minnie ears while posing with Rob and their daughter as well as Minnie Mouse.

She captioned the photo, and she wished Rob a Happy Father’s Day.

Just Like Rib, Chyna seemed to really have a very good time during their family trip to Disneyland.

The Lashed Bar founder who opted for a less revealing look in an oversized baby pink top and denim shorts looked in high spirits as she was posing with Minnie and Mickey in of the photos that she posted online.

Hey Minnie 🎀 A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jun 18, 2017 at 6:35pm PDT

Rob and Chyna have called off their engagement earlier this year, and they appear to have put their differences aside at least for this celebration of the Father’s Day.

This particular family outing came right after it was reported that Kris Jenner hired some expensive lawyers to manage to get Rob the full custody of Dream.

Oh Mickey u so fine 😩❤️ A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jun 18, 2017 at 6:36pm PDT

According to a source close to Kris Jenner, she was very motivated to hire the lawyers:

‘Kris hired a crack team of the most brutal blood-thirsty lawyers money can buy. She is NOT letting Chyna get away with it, and she fully intends to have her go away amicably and leave Dream with Rob. Kris has more than expensive lawyers up her sleeve too – she knows Chyna wants fame and Kris holds the key.’

The exes, on the other hand, seem to have remained quite friendly despite the alleged custody battle. They are doing the right thing.