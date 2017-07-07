FREE NEWSLETTER
Rob Kardashian Caught Slapping Ex! – Did Blac Chyna Tell The Truth About Being Abused By Him?

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 07/07/2017
rob kardashian adrienneSource: usmagazine.com

Does Rob’s past actions towards his ex prove that Blac Chyna’s domestic violence allegations are true? It turns out that Rob Kardashian going too far and acting out of control is nothing new. The reality TV star was caught on camera slapping his ex in the face!

Fans certainly already know that the Kardashians have been at war with Blac Chyna for the last couple of days after Rob’s revenge porn.

Rob took to social media to slam his baby mama for allegedly cheating on him with multiple men.

But Chyna shot back with accusations of her own, claiming her former fiance abused her physically and promised the truth would come out soon.

Although insiders have defended him, stating he has never been violent, one thing is certain – he had at last once put his hand on a woman.

In an older episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians Rob is shown fighting with then-girlfriend Adrienne Bailon in front of Kris and several other family members.

In the video, he slams her for ‘calling off the f***ing wedding in India,’ before he finally slaps her right across the face as Kris looks in horror.

‘What is wrong with you? I cannot even believe she is standing in front of you right now,’ Kris says as she rushed to comfort a crying Bailon.

However, this is when Rob and Adrienne come out and admit the whole thing was a prank.

There is no denying, however, that it was pretty easy to convince his family he would do such a thing.

The two broke up in 2009, and the woman slammed him for allegedly cheating on her.

‘It is common knowledge that he cheated on me. It always bothered me that people were like, ‘Pero, why could you not forgive him?’ Why are women always the ones who have to forgive? If you cheated on a man, he’d be like, ‘You are disgusting, and I want nothing to do with you.’ But women, we are supposed to be like, ‘He messed up. He made a mistake.”

Do you think Rob even joking about domestic violence was out of line?

