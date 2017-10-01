FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Entertainment

Rob Kardashian Can’t Afford To Pay $20,000 A Month In Child Support To Blac Chyna

Todd Malm Posted On 10/01/2017
Rob KardashianSource: TVGuide.com

According to BET, Rob Kardashian doesn’t have as much money as you would think. According to the reality star, Rob can’t afford to pay his estranged ex-fiancée, Blac Chyna the court-ordered sum of $20,000 for child support. As CI readers know, Chyna and Kardashian co-parent their 10-month-old baby together, Dream.

Reports allege that the 29-year-old Kardashian agreed to pay Blac $20,000 after their court hearing. Since then, his sisters have been helping him foot the bill to make sure he can take care of Dream under a 50/50 custody agreement.

As an aside, Chyna told the reality star that if she didn’t receive the check every month, she would file a restraining order against him for the pictures he posted online to spite her.

If the Lashed Bar owner were to make good on her threats, it would potentially threaten Rob’s custody agreement, and he would no longer be able to see his baby daughter.

In a report from Bossip, the Arthur Sock designer could go to the courts to ask the judge to lower the amount because he has no money. However, it looks like he is trying to correct his finances through a lawsuit.

Despite the reports, many fans on social media are suspicious of the idea that Rob doesn’t have any money, considering Keeping Up With The Kardashians has been an incredibly productive and lucrative TV show for the last ten years.

The popular series began broadcasting in 2007 and according to a report from the Mirror, the Kardashians signed a $100 million deal with E! to continue making the show. However, it was split up between all of the family members with Kim pulling in $10 million on her own. With that said, there are million-dollar-bonuses set up for any celebrity cameos on set, including Kim’s wife, Kanye.

Read more about blac chyna lisa bloom rob kardashian kuwk the kardashians

1 Comment

Lg
10/08/2017 at 11:40 pm
Reply

If Rob cant afford to pay his child support , then he needs go to jail, like all the dads who make babies but can”t afford to pay child support.


