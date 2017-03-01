Rob Kardashian Cannot Get Over His Split From Blac Chyna

It looks like Rob Kardashian is having a really hard time forgetting about his baby mama, Blac Chyna after she broke up with him

According to a trusty source close to the Kardashian clan, “Rob is a total mess right now.”

The split has reportedly affected him so much that he’s started ignoring his own well being and therefore ruining his health, whether by not exercising or by consuming harmful substances.

“He is not dieting or exercising. He has even started drinking and smoking pot again,” revealed the source.

Furthermore, last night, his sister, Kim Kardashian tried to show the world he is fine by posting a sweet snap of Rob and his baby daughter Dream, alongside momager Kris Jenner on social media.

With that being said, the insider insisted that it was all for show in fact and that the smiles the mother and son were sporting in the snap were all for the sake of their public image and not at all reflecting what they really felt.

“Rob is doing everything that he can right now to cover up the hurt that Blac Chyna is causing him,” the source explained.

Furthermore, Rob’s state of mind has rendered him a pretty lousy father as well.

“He is not able to be present for his daughter at all right now,” claimed the insider.

“It is really sad because he is relying on his family to help raise Dream. Everyone is extremely worried about him.”

Now, despite the fact that Blac Chyna has allegedly cheated on him multiple times and she is also the main reason why he suffers from depression and eating his feelings, the Kardashian man is still making excuses for the one he loves.

“Rob doesn’t care what anyone else thinks, so no one even bothers bringing her up up to him,” in insider revealed