Rob Kardashian Breakup: Blac Chyna Returns To Stripping?

Blac Chyna, American celebrity model, entrepreneur and former stripper doesn’t seem to be famous to most, outside of her relationship with Rob Kardashian – brother of the Kim Kardashian family. Although, today’s fans are asking, has Chyna decided to return to strip club ‘gigs’ because she wants to, or because she has to?

In reality, nobody can blame her for taking a gig that’ll score her $10K cash in one night, but whispers are still being passed around that she’s apparently broke, or otherwise unable to support herself now that she doesn’t have Rob Kardashian anymore to cover her luxurious and lavish lifestyle.

For anyone that’s interested in seeing Blac Chyna strip down to her ‘bare bottom,’ her upcoming show is for next Monday in the West Hollywood area located at a favorite club among celebrities called “Ace of Diamonds.” In case you were wondering, yes this is the strip club where celebrity rappers like Ty Dolla $ign, Wiz Khalifa, and even Snoop Dog have made it rain tens if not hundreds of thousands of dollars in one night.All considering, this does show Chyna remains an ambitious and strategic entrepreneur at the least.

However, it surprisingly doesn’t seem like close friends, or family has had much to say about Chynas decision to go back to stripping – so we’re a bit uncertain as to whether or not this is something she intends to do again in the future to support herself.

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian were engaged the last time they split, although they’ve been reported to have broken up numerous times over the recent past, according to a Celebrity Insider.

Chyna and Rob reportedly only made their relationship public in January of last year, but it seems to have been a rough ride for them both. Ironically enough, Chyna’s son is the son of Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend, Tyga – adding to complicate matters further.

That’s right, “Jenner,” as in the Kris Jenner family that initially gained fame for their hit television series show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

We’ll probably never know what it is that fans find so fascinating about the Kardashian family, outside of the obvious constant drama that each seems to partake in on a regular basis – STAY TUNED!