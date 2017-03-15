FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
abby lee miller kim kardashian prince harry fadi fawaz nick viall chelsea houska caitlyn jenner blac chyna debra danielsen kylie jenner Jesse James vanessa grimaldi tyga Amy Winehouse kanye west maddie ziegler kim richards bethenny frankel javi marroquin khloe kardashian kris jenner
Home » Entertainment

Rob Kardashian Bigger Than Ever Amid Blac Chyna Drama – Meltdown Spirals Out Of Control!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 03/15/2017
1
2.3K Views
1


rob kardashianSource: mirror.co.uk

Rob Kardashian is definitely suffering a lot following his baby mama, Blac Chyna leaving him. The 29 years old Kardashian looked bigger than ever while he was out with Kim and Kanye West. The change is weight is shocking considering that Rob used to look great just a few years ago!

Nowadays, he is just not taking care of himself!

While he was out and about with his sister and brother-in-law, Rob looked sloppily dressed and the stubble on his face showed how much he ignores his basic needs nowadays. Wallowing in self-pity can indeed be quite time-consuming.

Besides, he surely doesn’t feel like making an effort when he lost the most important people in his life. The girl he loves took their baby daughter, Dream and left the poor man in the dust!

“He is spending time with Dream, but never alone,” a trusty insider revealed about his family time nowadays.”He is not in a state to care for her by himself.”

His meltdown has spiraled out of control and he looks more overweight than he ever did!

“Rob is a total mess right now,” the source added. “He is not dieting or exercising. He has even started drinking and smoking pot again.”

“Rob is doing everything that he can right now to cover up the hurt that Blac Chyna is causing him.”

“Everyone is extremely worried about him.”

Furthermore, it is quite obvious that he cares a lot for Blac Chyna because although he’s had a history of depression and she is in part at fault for it, Rob still makes up “excuses” for her.

Advertisement

“Rob doesn’t care what anyone else thinks, so no one even bothers bringing her up up to him,” the insider claimed.

Post Views: 2,257


Read more about blac chyna rob kardashian kuwk the kardashians

You may also like
Kim Kardashian Says That She Was Probably Being Followed Before Paris Robbery
03/15/2017
Caitlyn Jenner Spotted On Date With Stunning Brunette!
03/15/2017
Blac Chyna Does Not Want Kylie Jenner Near Her Son King Cairo – Fight With Rob Kardashian Could Get Messy
03/14/2017
Read Next
1 Comment

Evangeline
03/15/2017 at 6:09 pm
Reply

I love you rob so much im on your side xoxoxo


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *