Rob Kardashian Bigger Than Ever Amid Blac Chyna Drama – Meltdown Spirals Out Of Control!

Rob Kardashian is definitely suffering a lot following his baby mama, Blac Chyna leaving him. The 29 years old Kardashian looked bigger than ever while he was out with Kim and Kanye West. The change is weight is shocking considering that Rob used to look great just a few years ago!

Nowadays, he is just not taking care of himself!

While he was out and about with his sister and brother-in-law, Rob looked sloppily dressed and the stubble on his face showed how much he ignores his basic needs nowadays. Wallowing in self-pity can indeed be quite time-consuming.

Besides, he surely doesn’t feel like making an effort when he lost the most important people in his life. The girl he loves took their baby daughter, Dream and left the poor man in the dust!

“He is spending time with Dream, but never alone,” a trusty insider revealed about his family time nowadays.”He is not in a state to care for her by himself.”

His meltdown has spiraled out of control and he looks more overweight than he ever did!

“Rob is a total mess right now,” the source added. “He is not dieting or exercising. He has even started drinking and smoking pot again.”

“Rob is doing everything that he can right now to cover up the hurt that Blac Chyna is causing him.”

“Everyone is extremely worried about him.”

Furthermore, it is quite obvious that he cares a lot for Blac Chyna because although he’s had a history of depression and she is in part at fault for it, Rob still makes up “excuses” for her.

“Rob doesn’t care what anyone else thinks, so no one even bothers bringing her up up to him,” the insider claimed.