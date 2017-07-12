FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Lifestyle

Rob Kardashian Appologized To His Family For The Tirade Against Blac Chyna And He Admitted That She Was Bad News

Brandon Fitch Posted On 07/12/2017
Rob Kardashian apologized to his family after last week’s social media tirade against his ex-fiancee, Blac Chyna. He has thrown a tantrum on social media after Blac Chyna has sent him a video which was showing her in bed with another man.

During the lengthy tirade, he accused Chyna of cheating on him with more men, and he posted some explicit images on Chyna to social media.

Sources close to his family said that Rob spoke with his sisters, Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe and their mom Kris, and he admitted that he should not have revealed all the private information about Chyna and shouldn’t have posted nude photos of her on social media.

He told his sisters and his mother that he regretted acting recklessly on social media and he admitted that instead of taking to social media to slut shame Chyna, he should have responded to her in private.

Rob also promised his family that he would not make the mistake he made with her ever again, but he denied Chyna’s allegation which said that he had physically abused her.

He admitted that his sisters had warned him that Blac Chyna was bad news and that he should have stayed away from her.

He stated that he was dead wrong when he ignored his family’s advice when they offered it to him.

Rob said that he stayed with Blac Chyna for such a long time because after he had grown up with two parents in a two-parent household, he wanted his daughter, Dream, to enjoy the benefits of a similar life.

The Kardashians have accepted his apologies, and they said that they hope that he would listen to their advice and not reconcile with Blac Chyna.

The Kardashians and their mother remained quiet during the whole social media row because they were very anxious about the impact of the severe effects on Dream. They didn’t want to complicate things even more by interfering.

