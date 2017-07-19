Rob Kardashian Apparently Getting Counseling After Blac Chyna Drama

After Rob went on his social media rant, the Kardashian is finally getting some professional help, according to sources. An insider close to the reality star said Rob is taking steps to avoid any public outbursts in the future, the kind that brought on Chyna to file a temporary restraining order against him.

The insider claimed, “Rob is currently getting therapy, and he wants to be the best father he can be.”

And as for how the counseling is going, apparently, the sessions are great.

He is cooperating, and his family is already noticing he seems a little more grounded and confident than normal.

It’s important to note that Rob is currently blacking out his social media accounts, which is probably a good thing.

Just a short recap, Rob previously wrote about Chyna, “I never been so disrespected in my life. I just bought her 250k of jewelry yesterday. This woman is so disrespectful, and I don’t care.”

As CI readers know, he went on to post many pictures and videos of Chyna, and he was kicked off his respective social media accounts shortly after.

On July 10th, Chyna went on Good Morning America and talked about what had happened with the host, Linsey Davis.

She said, “I was devastated, of course. I’m like, how could somebody, like, post these pictures of me?”

Chyna went on, “and I’m like, ‘Wow, Ok.’ Like, this is a person that I trusted. I felt..betrayed.” As for reports that Chyna had explicit images that Rob posted, she fired back, I didn’t like any of the photos, and I had Rob blocked from my Instagram.”