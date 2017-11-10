Rob Kardashian And Kris Jenner To Attend Dream’s First Birthday Party Organized By Chyna!

Will the former couple play nice at their daughter’s first birthday party or should we be glad Dream at least won’t remember the inevitable disaster? As fans may already be aware, Blac Chyna invited Rob Kardashian and momager Kris Jenner to the baby’s birthday party and they, of course, said yes!

Despite the legal battle between the famous family and Rob’s baby mama, everybody made an effort for the sake of baby Dream.

‘Rob’s planning to go to Chyna’s house for his daughter’s birthday,’ one source close to the Kardashians revealed about the celebration which is set to take place tomorrow afternoon.

Rob held his own separate birthday party for the baby girl today and Chyna was nowhere to be seen.

The fact that the bash tomorrow is going to be attended by everyone is pretty surprising considering the Kardashians and Chyna are involved in huge mutual lawsuits.

Rob’s baby mama called his mother Kris Jenner and sister Kim ‘predators’ for trying to ruin her career.

Meanwhile, Rob accused Chyna of using drugs while around Dream and trashing his younger sister Kylie’s home.

According to an insider, however, despite the epic war going on between them, Rob is actually excited to see Chyna again.

‘Rob’s desperate to get back with Chyna and he is begging his mom to let him film their reality show again. Kris pulled the plug on Rob and Chyna, but Rob’s doing everything he can to get it back. He is begging Kris, but he is also threatening her, telling her he’ll stop talking to her if she does not let him do the show again.’

Do you think Dream’s first birthday party will end well?