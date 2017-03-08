Rob Kardashian And Blac Chyna’s Reality Show Likely Canceled Amid Custody Battle

Drama and more drama should be the official nicknames of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna.

As the pair fight on and off the cameras for money and fame, their adorable three-month-old baby, Dream Kardashian, is stuck in the middle.

The infant is now the subject of a nasty custody battle between her parents who have once more split.

As if the situation was not messy enough, Dream’s paternal grandmother and businesswoman, Kris Jenner, has joined in the fight.

According to insiders, Chyna has apparently dumped Mr. Kardashian for good this time around.

It has been almost a month since she collected her belongings, her baby girl, and moved from the mansion she shared with her former fiancé.

The insider went on to say that she is in a happy place hoping to find real love one day.

Meanwhile, she has hired the best attorneys to make sure that she has permanent custody of Dream. This has infuriated the Kardashian clan.

Kardashian’s momager, Jenner, has stepped in to make sure that this does not happen because she knows how much Dream means to her son.

The 61-year-old grandmother also believes that Chyna is using the baby to get more money from Mr. Kardashian.

A close source to Jenner revealed: “Kris thinks that the fact that Blac Chyna wants to go after full custody of Dream is just hilarious. She would obviously never allow that to happen. Kris’s lawyers are way too powerful!”

The family insider went on to explain: “Ever since Dream was born, he’s so dedicated to getting his life on track because of her. Kris Jenner is super involved with her son and new granddaughter’s life. She helps Rob as much as she can, and as much as Rob wants her to.”

The custody battle comes in the wake of the breaking news that Chyna and Kardashian’s show, “Rob & Chyna,” has likely been canceled.

The pair decided not to film the second season of their reality show despite getting a great offer from E!