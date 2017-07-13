FREE NEWSLETTER
Rob Kardashian And Blac Chyna Still Haven’t Spoken Since Social Media Drama

Todd Malm Posted On 07/13/2017
Rob And ChynaSource: ETOnline.com

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s drama has cooled off, for now. But don’t expect the celebrity duo to sit down and have a friendly conversation anytime soon. A source revealed today that “Rob and Chyna still haven’t spoken,” since he went on his social media rant on the 5th of July.

The source added that the pair has individuals they contact and work through; a person who acts as a mediator of sorts.

As CI readers know, the 30-year-old Kardashian has been banned from coming near the 29-year-old stripper/model after she was granted a temporary restraining order against him.

The injunction says he must stay at least 100 yards away from Chyna and can’t post any pictures of her, her son King Cairo, or their daughter, Dream on social media.

Despite the insane drama that has come forth between the two, they both agree that they have to work to give the best to their daughter, Dream.

In an interview with Good Morning America on July 10th, Monday, Chyna said, “I would never try to take Dream from her dad. Hopefully, Rob and I can learn to have common ground and be the best parents as we can be.”

Since Rob’s social media breakdown, his lawyer, Robert Shapiro, has come to apologize on his behalf. And how did the man explain his actions?

The attorney said it was a “spontaneous reaction” that the 30-year-old Arthur Sock designer deeply regrets.

The entire situation has been a disaster for both Rob and Chyna, and the source added that the pair “just wants to move on.” However, for now, the couple has to keep their distance to avoid any drama or possible violent altercations.

Post Views: 933

