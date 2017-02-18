Rob Kardashian And Blac Chyna Secretly Broken Up For Weeks!

According to sources close to the Kardashian clan Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have been broken up for weeks now! Furthermore, Chyna is reportedly sick of “pretending” and wants to move on with her life.

“Every time she tries to leave him, either he or his people come back with business reasons why they should keep the charade going for image or business purposes,” an insider revealed.

“But she’s done with pretending and just wants out now.”

“Blac’s going to screw him for as much as possible and run for her life — it’s just about timing. The pulse keeping this relationship going has long since gone,” the source added.

Their short relationship had its ups and downs from the very beginning. Despite that, the couple still decided to have a baby together – Dream.

Rob and Chyna seem to be plagued by trust issues, and, as seen on their reality show that bears their name, the two have accused each other of cheating on more than one occasion.

Rob has been struggling with both depression and Diabetes, even refused to film the series for weeks at a time last year.

According to sources, in September of last year, Chyna gave Rob an ultimatum to “straighten up,” or else she is going to leave him and take their baby daughter with her as well.

Furthermore, just before Valentine’s Day, Chyna was seen on a romantic night out with a mystery man, her engagement ring nowhere to be seen.

Long before her split she was also spotted cozying up to Pilot Jones.

Rob however has not been able to give Blac Chyna up and “He’s so desperate and determined to get her to marry him, he’s offered to go without a prenup,” shared an insider.