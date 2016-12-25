Rob Kardashian And Blac Chyna Get Back Together, Share PDA On Snapchat

Reunited and it feels so good. In a series of snapchat videos and photos, the king and queen of drama – Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna – revealed that they are back together. In case you have missed the latest episode of the Kardashian/Chyna real life scandal, here is a rundown. Grab a cup of tea or some popcorn; this story is fascinating. Last week, Mr. Kardashian was on social media crying his heart out after returning to the couple’s Hollywood mansion to find it empty.

Miss Chyna took everything, including the Christmas tree, the furniture, baby Dream, and vanished. A source close to the duo said they got into an altercation where Chyna attacked Kardashian with her fists and her feet. The person said: “Things were so bad, Corey Gamble had to rip Chyna off of Rob and even called Rob’s sisters over … but Chyna took off before they arrived.”

The same day, her Instagram account was hacked, and numerous private and very damaging messages were leaked. In one of them, she called the father of her child fat, lazy, and entitled. In another, she spoke about starting a war with her future mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, over the trademark of her married name Angela Renée White-Kardashian. A leaked email also revealed that if the pair survives this ordeal they will get married on July 7, 2017.

The curvy model said her fiancé was the one behind the hacking and revealed to the world that he had personal issues to deal with. For several days the world was glued to social media as the new parents fought over everything.

On Christmas Eve, to everyone’s surprise, the duo told their fans they were back together without uttering a word. In a brief clip, Chyna showed off her beautiful Christmas tree, personalized ornaments with Rob and Dream’s names. She also revealed many presents including an adorable red and white coat for Dream.

Many of the gifts were from Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner. Miss Chyna posted a video of her son, King Cairo Stevenson, opening gifts. Not to be undone, Mr. Kardashian posted over a dozen snapshots of himself cuddling his baby girl. He also shared few of his wife-to-be bottle feeding their infant and putting her to sleep.

The pair posted an adorable picture where they are cuddling and used the caption to wish their followers Merry Christmas.