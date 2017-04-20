Rob Kardashian And Blac Chyna Get Back Together And Share Sweet Snaps?

Did Rob Kardashians and Blac Chyna finally set aside their differences and got back together for the sake of their baby girl, Dream?

Yesterday, the on again, off again pair shared a couple of very sweet pictures on Snapchat.

One of them even showed Chyna and Rob holding hands!

As fans are already aware, the two reality TV stars were very in love before splitting and although we knew Rob still cared about Chyna after their breakup, it looks like she has a reason to reconcile as well.

Both Rob and Chyna shared one sweet picture with the other on their social media but left the identities a mystery, even though it was quite obvious who we were looking at.

Chyna shared a pic of her and a man, who is definitely Rob, holding hands!

The two were wearing a lot of bling on their hands, but the engagement ring was still noticeably missing.

Rob, on the other hand, did not try to be mysterious when it comes to the identity of his date and so he posted a picture of Chyna in a white crop top, wearing a purple wig looking at the camera from a booth. The place looked very fancy and we are jealous!

Source: radar.com

The troubled couple has been through a lot in their relationship and we are glad they are making an effort one again, if not for their romantic feelings, for their five-month-old bundle of joy.

Whether they are going to decide that getting back together is the best solution, or co-parenting peacefully as friends is better, we just hope that they will stop feuding and focus on Dream’s wellbeing.

Do you think Rob and Chyna are back together, judging by the snaps? Let us know!