Entertainment

Rob Kardashian And Blac Chyna Finally Reach A Custody Agreement!

Bridget Hill Posted On 09/15/2017
Rob Kardashian and Blac ChynaSource: Slate.com

Is the custody battle over? Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have reached an agreement regarding custody of their baby – 10-month-old, Dream. The Lashed bar owner will no longer seek to charge Rob with allegations related to domestic violence.

Lisa Bloom – Chyna’s attorney-at-law – said “Chyna is pleased” that Rob has agreed to co-parent their baby together which is something that she has wanted all along.

Lisa continued because Rob decided to keep a distance from himself and Chyna, the model will no longer pursue a case of domestic abuse against him. She is dropping the domestic violence hearing scheduled for Monday, September 18th.

However, Bloom added, “she will always have the right” to go back to a court of law if any other incidents occur. The agreement between Chyna and Rob is not entirely settled. If there are any more glaring issues, a court case will be created once again.

Happy 10 months Dreamy 🌸

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

According to Bloom, contrary to recent reports, Rob does not have more than “50% custody” of Dream. The Kardashian has yet to issue a public statement.There hasn’t been information released regarding possible child support payments either.

After Chyna was granted her restraining order several months ago, Kardashian’s lawyer, Robert Shapiro, claimed the estranged lovers were doing the best they could to serve the interests of their child together.

Fans of the Arthur Sock designer will remember that, shortly after his explicit social media rant, he apologized publicly to Chyna as well as his family for involving them in such a contentious matter. Since then, sources close to the star of Keeping Up With The Kardashians claim he is doing well and is even working on his health and fitness.

Post Views: 451

Read more about blac chyna rob kardashian kuwk the kardashians

1 Comment

Margo Mays
09/15/2017 at 4:59 pm
Reply

She knows what she was doing trying to make a fool of him guess he figured out she ain’t s**t she’s a dressed up hood rat


