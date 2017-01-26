Rob Kardashian And Blac Chyna Celebrate First Anniversary

Engagement, pregnancy,, production of a reality show and the birth of their first child: the first year of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s life together was more than a little bit busy.

However, Kim Kardashian’s brother wished to highlight his 12 months of living together with his daughter’s mother by publishing a video montage on his Instagram account. We see the lovebirds in several highlights from the past year. “A year of completed lol woohoooooo good birthday baby,” he wrote.

The video shows good memories, of course, but highlights some bad times as well. Beyond the very unfavorable reception that the Kardashian clan has subjected to Blac Chyna, the young couple has regularly broken up only to get back together a short time later.

1 year down lol woohoooooo happy anniversary babbbbbbiiiiiiiieeeeeee💙👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽 A video posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jan 25, 2017 at 5:50pm PST

The two reality TV show stars started dating in January 2016 and have lived in a whirlwind ever since. In April, the couple announced that they were expecting a child Dream was born in November.

All this under the wrath of the Kardashian clan, who have been outspoken of their disapproval of Blac Chyna, who already has a child with the rapper Tyga – who is now with Kylie Jenner, the half-sister of Rob Kardashian.

Their last break came in December, when Blac Chyna announced on Instagram that she was leaving her fiancé and taking their daughter Dream with her. She claimed that the young dad had hacked her account to publish messages.

The latter has since done his mea culpa assuring his fans that he would do what it takes to correct his faults and pathological impulses.

Rob Kardashian also directly addressed his daughter by stating on social networks that he would be there for her from start to finish.