Rob Kardashian Admits Dating Blac Chyna Was A Bad Idea – He Is Relying On His Family For The Battle Ahead

Rob Kardashian finally realizes that Blac Chyna was not the right woman for him, something his family spent a considerable amount of time telling him in the past year.

After his baby mama had been granted a restraining order against him on Monday, the famous sock designer offered a heartfelt apology to his loved ones for dragging them into this mess.

The drama could cost a lot in terms of legal fees but also in the way the family brands itself.

Famous lawyers are involved on both sides, and no one knows how all of this will end.

However, Chyna and her team have been able to portray the mother of two as a victim, so the former Dancing with the Stars contestant will need all the support that he can get to end up on top.

An insider shared: “He did apologize. Finally! Rob is very stubborn. It took him forever to admit it was a terrible idea to get involved with Chyna. He is finally admitting it now and feels very bad. He especially feels bad about the latest drama and regrets it.”

The source added: “He made a difficult situation even worse. At this stage, the primary concern is protecting Dream from all this nastiness. Kris is getting updates about Rob and Chyna. She of course really cares what happens.”

His mother, Kris Jenner, is currently vacationing in St. Tropez, France with her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, but she is giving a lot of attention to this complicated situation.

Jenner could be central in this messy drama, according to reports, Chyna is looking for a reality show about her life as a single woman, and she thinks that Rob’s mother can help make it happen.

This could serve as a bargaining chip to avoid for things to get uglier.

A person in the know explained: “Blac Chyna is working on getting her own reality show now that her relationship with Rob has been ripped to shreds… Ideally, she’d still like Kris’ help in making it happen.”

Now, the different parties have a reason to stay calm and look for common ground.

Advertisement

Chyna still needs Rob’s family’s help to make her dream a reality, and the television personalities want her to stay quiet about their skeletons.