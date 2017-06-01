Rob Kardashian Accepts That Him And Blac Chyna Are “Just Not A Match”

Rob Kardashian has finally got his act together. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 30 – who recently started a relationship with his new girlfriend Meghan James – is happy with his love life and realizes his past romance with Blac Chyna just wasn’t meant to be.

A source revealed, “Rob has been getting along with his family, talking to them and filming for KUWTK.”

The drama between Kardashian and Chyna has been going on for almost a year now, and the realization they are simply incompatible has left them at peace with one another.

“Both of them do better without each other,” the source added.

As reported yesterday, the Arthur George designer has moved on to James, who is 26-years-old.

“It’s fairly new,” and at the moment they’re not looking to make it super public.

The announcement of his new fling comes after Chyna and Rob called off their engagement during a date at TAO in Los Angeles in April.

The on-and-off couple, who share their six-month-old daughter together, Dream, broke up after they got into a huge fight at the end of 2016.

Although Rob has found someone else to love, Chyna told Cosmopolitan South Africa that they have since begun attending therapy to work through their relationship problems for the sake of the family.

She said to the magazine in March, “I’m in it for the long haul, so I feel like my advice (for anyone who needs help in a similar situation) is therapy, know each other’s family, calling each other’s moms.”

Chyna went on to say they still have for love each other and are fighting to keep it together for their daughter. The people they surround themselves with are rooting for their success!