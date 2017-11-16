Rob, Kanye And Disick Snubbed From The Kardashian Christmas Card – Kim Reveals This Year’s Exciting Theme With No Men!

Kim has revealed this year’s Kardashian Christmas card theme and by doing that she also pretty much suggested that Rob, Kanye, and Scott are not going to be included! During her appearance on James Corden’s Late Late Show, the reality TV star let some details about the holiday drama slip.
‘This year’s Christmas card’s shot really casually. We are kind of in ‘jeans and t-shirts’ vibes, really cute – all the kids,’ Kim said, before she revealed that the theme is – women and kids!
‘My grandma – she was in it in 1989. That was the last time she was in our Christmas card, with her four grandkids before Kendall and Kylie were in.’
It sounds like the men of the family, aside from the little ones, are going to sit this one out!
Another interesting conclusion that seems to come out of knowing the theme is the fact that they want to celebrate womanhood and motherhood, which most probably means that indeed, Kylie and Khloe are both expecting and we will be able to see their baby bumps in the Christmas pic.
Do you believe the men of the family, as well as those dating some of the sisters, will be completely snubbed from the holiday shot?
Or maybe they will just be relegated to the very back while the mothers and expectant mothers + Kendall (I think we can all agree she’s NOT pregnant) will be celebrated?
That is insulting to all the men in that family….i think kourt must of come up with this one just to leave scott out of it…but what about poor Rob??? He was always left out..kris only took care of her girls because she could make her 10% off them, no wonder rob went to live with his dad when he was 16yrs old…the women in this family are whack jobs