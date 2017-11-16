Rob, Kanye And Disick Snubbed From The Kardashian Christmas Card – Kim Reveals This Year’s Exciting Theme With No Men!

Kim has revealed this year’s Kardashian Christmas card theme and by doing that she also pretty much suggested that Rob, Kanye, and Scott are not going to be included! During her appearance on James Corden’s Late Late Show, the reality TV star let some details about the holiday drama slip.

‘This year’s Christmas card’s shot really casually. We are kind of in ‘jeans and t-shirts’ vibes, really cute – all the kids,’ Kim said, before she revealed that the theme is – women and kids!

‘My grandma – she was in it in 1989. That was the last time she was in our Christmas card, with her four grandkids before Kendall and Kylie were in.’

It sounds like the men of the family, aside from the little ones, are going to sit this one out!

Another interesting conclusion that seems to come out of knowing the theme is the fact that they want to celebrate womanhood and motherhood, which most probably means that indeed, Kylie and Khloe are both expecting and we will be able to see their baby bumps in the Christmas pic.

Do you believe the men of the family, as well as those dating some of the sisters, will be completely snubbed from the holiday shot?

Advertisement

Or maybe they will just be relegated to the very back while the mothers and expectant mothers + Kendall (I think we can all agree she’s NOT pregnant) will be celebrated?