Rob Huebel Slams Mariah Carey – Says The Singer Is “Bananas!”

Mariah Carey may have messed with the wrong guy this time! Actor and comedian, Rob Huebel, revealed in an interview how “bananas” he thinks the famous singer really is!

The 47-year-old star of “I Love You, Man” dished on the details of what it’s like to work with the notoriously difficult songstress on the set of “The House,” starring Amy Poehler and Will Ferrell.

When describing some of the reshoots done during the filming of the upcoming comedy film, the comedian asked “f–king what is going on with her? It was bananas.”

Rob went on in detail about Carey’s capricious demands as well as her tendency to be “four hours late” to work, and it doesn’t stop there!

The former Human Giant star claimed the singer demanded there be “all white roses” in her trailer as well as “stuffed lamb” toys.

Mariah was hired to make a cameo performance where she was supposed to sing one song during the movie.

Rob explained, “she was hired to sing one song, and she was like, ‘You guys, I don’t want to sing that song.’ ‘They’re like, ‘We hired you to sing this song.'”

If that isn’t bad enough, the singer was not happy with the way her character was to be killed off in the plot of the film.

Rob said in the movie her character was to be shot and killed as a joke, but she wasn’t having any of that!

Mariah claimed her character would not get killed by bullets and it would be better for her to deflect them like “Wonder Woman.”

All jokes aside, the cast and crew allegedly became exasperated by her constant demands.

They told her, “Mariah; we don’t have time for this. You’re getting paid so much money. We have you for one day. We don’t have time to argue with you. Just do it.”

According to Huebel, Maria just didn’t want to do what was asked of her.

It isn’t surprising considering her reputation as a diva. The singer once demanded 20 different humidifiers around her bed while she sleeps to keep her “voice fresh.”

Despite all of Rob’s criticisms, the actor admitted maybe he shouldn’t be talking so much smack about her, but it’s too late, the damage has already been done. He added that the makers of The House might not put her scene in the film, so if viewers see Mariah in The House, “just know, they had to work for it.”