Rob and Chyna Plan to Destroy Kris Jenner’s Family Empire

The Kardashian-Jenners have been having a hard time this year and it looks like it’s not over yet. Their empire is slowly crumbling under the weight of their many scandals and family issues. Reportedly, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have come together to destroy momager Kris Jenner.

The couple even chose to not attend the Christmas party that the Kardashian matriarch organizes every year. Although some sources say that Kris was the one who did not invite them, others claim that it was indeed the couple’s choice to skip it.

“Rob and Chyna were not shut out of the party. They were invited and they chose not to go because they wanted to spend the weekend with their newborn daughter, Dream,” shared a source close to the Kardashian family.

As we have previously reported, this year was not the best for Rob and Chyna either, despite the birth of their baby girl, Dream. Recently, the three Kardashian sisters filed an appeal to deny Chyna’s request to trademark the name Angela Kardashian.

At this time, Kris tried to calm down the spirits and remain unbiased but not for long. At Christmas, the momager’s real stand in the whole scandal became apparent because out of everybody in the family, Chyna was the only one that Kris did not make a stocking for.

“There is a lot of drama right now between Blac Chyna and Rob’s family because Chyna really feels hurt by the whole trademark thing,” stated the insider.

Aside from Kris Jenner, Kylie is also dissing Rob’s baby mama and “is still throwing mad shade at Blac.” As fans already know, Kylie started dating Blac Chyna’s ex, Tyga, shortly after she gave him a son. Scandalous!

Amid the whole family drama “Rob and Blac Chyna just do not want to deal with his family right now,” added the insider. “They are tired of pretending like everything is perfect when it just isn’t.”