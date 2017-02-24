Rob and Blac Chyna’s Separation May Imply a Nasty Custody Battle

Rob’s relationship with Blac Chyna seems to be officially over, but let’s not forget that a three-months child is involved and the whole Kardashian family wants little Dream to stay near Rob.

It’s not the first fight between the 29-years old television personality and Chyna, but this time their relationship looks to be dead and gone. However, with their daughter on the line, it’s crucial to see how their co-parenting works out. If things don’t work in Rob’s favor, Kris Jenner is determined to step in and ensure that Dream will remain a part of her son’s life.

The 61-years old grandmother is attempting to break a mutually beneficial custody agreement, but big egos are expected from both sides. To keep Blac Chyna from taking advantage of Rob’s fragile mental state, Jenner is set to do everything to make sure that her son gets full custody.

Protecting her family, Kris Jenner shouldn’t be judged. If she steps out of line, ending up fighting Blac Chyna for Dream since she’s only trying to ensure her son’s rights as a father are respected and that she has regular access to her granddaughter, a thing that any mother and grandmother would want.

Of course, Dream has brought so much joy and happiness into Rob’s life, and Kris is not going to stand there and see how Blac Chyna destroys his life.

After struggling with substance abuse, emotional issues, compulsive overeating and being diagnosed with diabetes last year, Rob will probably be messed up if he spends time apart from Dream.

Apparently, family and friends are reportedly concerned that a custody battle could destroy Rob Kardashian emotionally, especially now when he’s 100% committed to his daughter, proving wrong critics that said he wouldn’t be able to raise a child!