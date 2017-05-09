Rob And Big Star Christopher “Big Black” Boykin Dies At The Age Of 45

Rob and Big star Christopher “Big Black” Boykin passed away. TMZ reported that MTV star died Tuesday morning at the age of 45. Boykin rose to fame as the professional skateboarder Rob Dyrdek’s bodyguard on the immensely popular series Rob And Big, which ran for three seasons from the period of 2006 until 2008.

Advertisement

Their onscreen antics, which included breaking multiple Guinness World records, captivated viewers and led to the spin-off series, Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory.

A fellow co-star on the popular series wrote on Twitter, “RIP @BigBlack. My heart is crushed. I’ll remember all the times you made me laugh and my prayers go out to your family.”

Boykin went on to make many appearances on Fantasy Factory as well as other MTV shows like Ridiculousness, Guy Code, and Snack Off.

Big Black launched his clothing line catered towards plus-sized people called Big Man Network and Big Dime Pieces.

Boykin, who is from Mississippi, was recently in Los Angeles and reflected on his Rob and Black days with a very affectionate tribute shared on Instagram just over one month ago.

“Whenever I have dinner at the Lemonade in Studio City, I always cross the street to look at one of my accomplishments, ‘The Venture Blvd walk of fame’ not bad for a fat black kid from Wiggins Ms…#godisgood #allthetime.”

In a prior interview, skateboarder Dyrdek revealed the difficulty his co-star faced when he was coming up as a famed reality TV star.

The skateboarder said for himself, it was simple to make the transition into becoming famous because of being a professional skateboarder, but for the former security guard, the transition was difficult.

Before his career on TV, Big Black served in the United States Navy and is survived by his nine-year-old daughter, Isis Rea Boykin.

Advertisement

We send our deepest condolences to the Boykin family.