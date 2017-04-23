Rita Ora Was Proposed A Threesome With Mel B And Stephen Belafonte But She Refused!

It is speculated that Rita Ora was one of the women Stephen Belafonte and Mel B proposed a threesome to but the artist refused!

Mel B and her estranged husband are currently involved in an ugly divorce and many of their secrets have been coming out lately.

As it turns out, back in 2014, after a networking dinner, Belafonte and Mel invited the former X Factor Judge back to the Los Angeles residence. According to insiders close to the singer, Rita was shocked by the indecent proposal and she refused.

“Rita was one of Mel and Stephen’s ‘targets’. When they asked her back to theirs, she was surprised,” the source claimed, adding that considering she was there just for work, she made an excuse and left.

Ever since she apparently tried her best to avoid being in their company.

This scandalous piece of news comes after Lady Victoria Hervey revealed she had a threesome with the now estranged couple.

Hervey opened up about the alleged threesome after speculations of what happened over a decade ago surfaced on the internet.

She claimed that Mel reached out to her over Instagram.

At the time, Mel would have just married Stephen and she was a new mother to daughter Angel.

The former married couple has openly talked about their sex life before, with the judge boasting that: “People call me lesbian, bisexual or heterosexual, but I know who’s in my bed and that’s it. I have a huge libido and a great sex life.”

Rita Ora is yet to comment on the news.

Do you think Belafonte forced Mel B into threesomes as she claims or was it consensual?