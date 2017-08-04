Rita Ora Sizzles In Silver Bikini During Vacation In Jamaica

A few days ago, Rita Ora flaunted her beach body as she enjoyed a fun boat trip with her friends. She is obviously extremely confident with her gorgeous bikini body.

The actress from Fifty Shades of Grey flaunted her incredible curves in a skimpy silver bikini as she was having lots of fun with her friends at Negril Seven Mile Beach in Jamaica.

It was just to good I have to – REPOST @nicholasgrimshaw ass – bottom boat 😂🤣#hitemwitdathickness A post shared by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on Jul 31, 2017 at 1:43pm PDT

In some pics obtained by The Sun, the ‘Body on Me’ songstress was sitting on a boat while leaning on her friend’s shoulder.

Rita looked relaxed as she soaked up the sun while chatting with her friends. After their boat arrived at the beach, she immediately started splashing around the waves.

She also spent a little time reading Danny Sugerman’s ‘Wonderland Avenue: Tales of Glamour and Excess’ while sitting on the shore.

After she had finished enjoying the book, Rita returned to her friends who were having a picnic.

The singer later took to Instagram to post a racy photo from her vacation.

In the pic, Rita can be seen lying sideways on the boat, and her perky butt could be seen as the skimpy bikini barely covered her behind.

‘It was just too good I have to – REPOST @nicholasgrimshaw a** – bottom boat #hitemwitdathickness,’ she captioned the photo.

Fans marveled over her flawless figure in the comment section.

Can't really swim 🇯🇲 A post shared by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on Jul 29, 2017 at 1:00pm PDT

‘My newest girl crush. She was on Chelsea & she is adorable. Also that body.. Holy HELL,’ a fan gushed. Another added, ‘You do have a fine bod!’

A couple of days ago she posted a picture of her while she was flaunting her amazing assets in a striped bikini. The photo showed Rita staring at the camera as the wind was blowing her hair. She captioned the pic by saying that she can’t really swim.