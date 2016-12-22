Rihanna’s Massive belt Turns Heads

Rihanna wore the biggest belt ever!

The singer was spotted Tuesday evening wearing a massive red belt.

The 28-year-old entertainer was grabbing a bite to eat at a Santa Monica eatery wearing a sleek Blazer, blue jeans and black boots.

But it was her massive red belt that turned heads.

It’s a wonder she didn’t trip and fall over that thing! She could probably lead Santa’s sleigh this Christmas!

Do you think the oversized accessory was a fashion success or should she have left it at home?

We think she could wear a red potato sack and still rock it.

Earlier this month the hits maker made headlines during her countries 50th birthday celebration when she shared a big hug with Prince Harry.

The Prince was on the last leg of his Barbados tour and spent 3 days on the Island.

The internet went cracu when photos of the two started popping up online.

With Rihanna’s string of bad relationships, maybe she’s finally ready to settle down with The royalty.