Advertisement
Home » Entertainment

Rihanna’s Massive belt Turns Heads

Ron Collins Posted On 12/22/2016
0
13 Views


RIhannaSource MUsic Mag

Rihanna wore the biggest belt ever!

Advertisement

The singer was spotted Tuesday evening wearing a massive red belt.

The 28-year-old entertainer was grabbing a bite to eat at a Santa Monica eatery wearing a sleek Blazer, blue jeans and black boots.

But it was her massive red belt that turned heads.

It’s a wonder she didn’t trip and fall over that thing! She could probably lead Santa’s sleigh this Christmas!

Do you think the oversized accessory was a fashion success or should she have left it at home?

We think she could wear a red potato sack and still rock it.

Source:Splash

Earlier this month the hits maker made headlines during her countries 50th birthday celebration when she shared a big hug with Prince Harry.

The Prince was on the last leg of his Barbados tour and spent 3 days on the Island.

The internet went cracu when photos of the two started popping up online.

Advertisement

With Rihanna’s string of bad relationships, maybe she’s finally ready to settle down with The royalty.

Post Views: 13





You may also like
Chris Brown Throws Shade at His Own Fans and at “Non-Lyrical Rappers”
12/19/2016
Margot Robbie infatuated with Prince Harry?
12/12/2016
Prince Harry’s cross-dressing scandal shocks the royal family
12/09/2016
Read Next
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *




CAPTCHA image
* Characters in the image above.


  • Follow Us

    Follow Us on Facebook Follow Us on Twitter Follow Us on Pinterest Follow Us on Google Plus Follow Us on Tumblr Our RSS Follow Us on Instagram
    •  
    Advertisement

  • Subscribe


You are reading
Rihanna’s Massive belt Turns Heads
Share No Comment