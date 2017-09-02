Rihanna’s Family Friends Ask Her To Leave Chris Brown Alone

Rihanna and Chris Brown are forever meddling in each others’ business, and close family friends of the Barbadian star are warning her to back away.

Last week, several websites claimed that despite all what occurred between the former lovers in 2009, they still care for each other.

It was reported that Brown is in love with Rihanna and has been surveying his pals to know if there is a slight chance she would take him back.

A source told Life and Style: “Chris has always been in love with Rihanna, and he is now asking around and trying to find out if she would talk to him again.”

Brown firmly believes that Rihanna and her Saudi billionaire boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, will not last.

The father of one knows that Rihanna loves bad boys and apparently Jameel is too clean cut.

A source close to the “Stay” singer claimed that her close family members are begging her not to get in contact with Brown because it will end her flourishing romance with her new beau.

The spy shared: “Chris has always hoped that he and Rihanna would be together again, but Rihanna is not planning on reuniting with him anytime soon. If Rihanna ever spoke to Chris again, her family would lose it. Chris should move on.”

If Rihanna needs a reminder as to why she needs to stay away from Brown, all she has to do is watch his new documentary.

He said: “I remember she tried to kick me, but then I really hit her, with a closed fist, I punched her. I busted her lip. When I saw it, I was in shock. I was like, ‘F–k’ why the hell did I hit her? From there she just spit in my face, spit blood in my face and it enraged me even more.”

Another tipster claimed that Rihanna and Jameel are talking about marriage and starting a family.

The person in the known shared: “They agree that they will not get married in the U.S. They want the place where they exchange vows to be special to who they are and where they come from, which means Barbados for her and Saudi Arabia for him, probably in Riyadh.”

The insider went on to say: “What they want is to be in a gorgeous location, surrounded by family and friends. They cannot wait to get married. They are really perfect for each other.”

Fans of Rihanna say she should focus on Jameel and not go back to Brown.