Rihanna’s Ex-Boyfriend Chris Brown Thinks She Is His Soul Mate — Diva Has Moved On With New Beau Hassan Jameel

Even Rihanna is surprised to learn that years after she split from Chris Brown, he is telling the world that she is still his soul mate.

It appears that Brown has never learned the meaning of letting go.

According to a friend of the controversial music maker, he recently got distraught after seeing pictures of Rihanna and her new boyfriend, Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel.

Brown is said to be crushed that his predictions were inaccurate.

The father of one told his friends a few months ago that he did not expect the romance to last because RiRi likes bad boys and Jameel looks too clean cut.

Fast forward to last week when several pictures of the new couple surfaced online.

Paparazzi caught Rihanna and Jameel as they were heading to a romantic dinner in London, England.

A family friend said the artist looked at the photos and said he will not stop missing and loving Rihanna because she is his soul mate and they share a bond forever.

The pal explained: “Chris has never gotten over Rihanna, and he says he never will. She is the standard he holds all other women to, and he still misses her and thinks about her pretty much every day. Seeing photos of Rihanna out with other men stings like crazy, and Chris cannot help torturing himself with thoughts of ‘what if.’ Chris believes that they will be together again one day, sometime in the future — that they are soulmates and meant for each other.”

Close friends of Rihanna claimed that while she cares for her ex — well, she fears that he might do something “stupid” — she has no plans to get back with him.

The Barbadian singer has moved on with her life, and her loved ones are keeping her “in check.”

One source shared: “Chris has always hoped that he and Rihanna would be together again, but Rihanna is not planning on reuniting with him anytime soon. If Rihanna ever spoke to Chris again, her family would lose it. Chris should move on.”

The insider went on to say that Rihanna and Jameel are the real deal and have been making wedding plans.

The tipster stated: “What they want is to be in a gorgeous location, surrounded by family and friends. They cannot wait to get married. They are really perfect for each other.”

Hopefully, Brown will find happiness elsewhere because Rihanna seems to be the one who really got away mainly due to the 2009 incident.