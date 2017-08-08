Rihanna’s Crop Over Festival Photo Has Chris Brown On Fire – It Also Ended The Pregnancy Rumors

Chris Brown could not resist after Rihanna shared pictures from the Crop Over Festival in Barbados where she looked like a snack good enough to eat.

Unless you have been away from the Internet, you are aware that Rihanna made people drool after she unveiled her very sexy costume for the festivities currently taking place in her native country.

The “Stay” singer opted for a multicolor barely-there outfit that featured feathers and beads.

It also revealed her new curves and impressive cleavage.

Her flat stomach also put an end to the pregnancy rumors circulating in the tabloids.

The pictures received millions of likes on social media, and one of them came from Rihanna’s former lover and abuser – Mr. Brown.

#ChrisBrown couldn't help himself lol! #Rihanna A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Aug 7, 2017 at 6:03pm PDT

Not able to resist RiRi’s incredible figure, the father of one added the staring eyes emoji under her photo.

Brown’s comment was liked over 4,000 times, and some have bashed him for the move.

A family friend recently revealed that Brown is not a big fan of Rihanna’s new beau, Hassan Jameel.

The pal shared the crooner is more or less always digging into Rihanna’s private life.

The source explained: “Chris continues to keep tabs on Rihanna and knows when she is dating or seen with another guy. He is not pining for her attention or to rekindle anything. It is more of a feeling of what he is missing when he looks at what she is doing romantically. His thoughts on Hassan [Jameel, her current boyfriend] are pretty non-existent. He doesn’t have any of thoughts about the guys in her life; it is more about looking from afar to see if she is happy or not. He likes to compare himself with her new suitors.”

crawpova '17 #AuraForCropOva @aura_experience A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Aug 7, 2017 at 10:28am PDT

The person went on to say that Brown feels that the Saudi businessman is a player who will break Rihanna’s, heart.

The insider claimed: “Rih has been through hell and back, and she deserves better. All Chris wants is for her to be happy. This guy Hassan is a major player. Rihanna doesn’t need that in her life. He suggests that she cut him off and move on before anyone gets hurt.”

If Brown is looking for some trouble, Rihanna might be the right kind.