Rihanna’s Billionaire Boyfriend Hassan Jameel Was Married To Lina Lazaar

Lina Lazaar is the first wife of Rihanna’s new beau – Hassan Jameel – are you shocked?

Well, her million of fans were also surprised to learn that Jameel had already walked down the aisle.

According to several media outlets, before meeting and dating Rihanna, the Saudi billionaire was married to Lazaar.

The businessman and Lazaar wed in a lavish ceremony at Paris Opera House in 2012.

The pair has been divorced for some time now, and it has been confirmed that Miss Lazaar is in a serious relationship.

It has been revealed that Lazaar, formerly known as Lina Lazaar-Jameel, is a celebrity in the art world – and has worked as a specialist at Sotheby’s for the past 11 years.

The billionaire is a private man who never speaks about his life.

However, a close source to the mogul did talk to The Sun to say the following: “Hassan is an intensely private individual. His marriage was over before he met Rihanna, after getting a divorce from Lina, but it will still come as a shock to her millions of fans. Lina has also moved on with a new partner.”

Rihanna and Jameel were first spotted making out in Spain over the summer.

A pal close to the diva told a well-known publication that she does not care that Jameel was married.

The friend said Rihanna is baffled by the fact that people find the marriage newsworthy or a form of big scandal because it is not.

The snitch confessed: “Hassan was already divorced by the time he started dating Rihanna, and she was fully aware that he had been married before. Rihanna’s bemused that everyone is making a big deal out if, like it is supposed to be some big scandal, when it is not.”

According to the person, Rihanna and her lover are still together, but they are not ready for marriage or babies.

The tipster revealed: “She is still seeing Hassan, but they both have such insanely busy schedules so they are not able to spend as much time together as they would like.”

The same source said when Rihanna is traveling she makes sure her man is entertained with sexy photos and videos.

The insider concluded: “When they are apart though, they talk and FaceTime most days. It is a chill relationship, and neither of them wants anymore right now. They are not talking marriage and babies. They are both just enjoying spending time together when they can and seeing what develops, but right now it is not super serious between them.”

