Rihanna Worries About Chris Brown’s Well-Being Despite Dating Hassan Jameel

It appears that Rihanna cannot forget her first love – Chris Brown.

It will surprise many to learn that despite the fact that Rihanna is in a loving relationship with Hassan Jameel, she remains concerned about Brown’s well-being.

The Barbadian singer still loves the controversial singer even though he physically attacked her in 2009, left her bruised and bloodied on the side of a California road.

A person in the know claimed that the mega star has a special bond with the father one that is unbreakable.

She is fully aware that his musical and acting careers are not going as planned.

Moreover, the countless arrests and lawsuits from people he allegedly abused have put him in a dark corner.

She fears that Brown might do something crazy after encountering so many failures.

The source shared: “Rihanna still worries a lot about Chris, even after all that has gone on with them there’s a part of her that feels protective of him. She thinks he is in a terrible place right now and she is concerned but what can she do? She knows he wants her back, he still calls her and messages her, and he is still in contact with her family too.”

The insider said that while Rihanna is worried about her former flame, she is finished with him.

Her romance with the R&B crooner was a nightmare, and she does not want to relive it.

Additionally, RiRi is dating a billionaire who is treating her like a queen.

The chatty pal shared: “After the nightmare, she went through with Chris she doesn’t want to have another splashy public romance—and she loves the fact that Hassan doesn’t want to be in the spotlight, or be famous, there’s no competition between them, he allows her to be the star and to shine. Hassan is very different from the other guys Rihanna’s dated, and they have a really ‘grown up’ relationship, with no petty games or drama. Hassan allows Rihanna all the freedom she desires, but also provides her with the stability of being in a relationship, it really is the best of both worlds, and Rihanna’s loving it.”

Mr. Brown will have to find a new flame.