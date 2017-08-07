FREE NEWSLETTER
Fashion

Rihanna Wears Revealing Beaded Bikini, Turquoise Wig And Feathers At Barbados’ Crop Over Festival

Nick Markus Posted On 08/07/2017
rihannaSource: etonline.com

Barbados knows how to party, and so does its native star Rihanna! The singer is always present at the Crop Over Festival and is completely immersed in the celebration.

The big event’s participants – both men and women – usually show up in extravagant and elaborate tropical looking costumes that are as expected also really revealing.

Rihanna is always a true fashionista, but when it comes to her appearances at festivals like Coachella, the artist really knows how to revolutionize the scene.

This time, however, for the festival in her native Barbados, Rihanna has outdone herself!

Today, she took to social media to post her look, and she impressed her followers with her beaded, intricate string bikini.

But, as if that was not enough, the star also wore a turquoise wig and big colorful feathers.

To match her outfit, Rihanna also wore a huge variety of accessories that covered her from head to toe.

She even embellished her forehead by gluing some jewels to it.

Considering that Rihanna is known for slaying some pretty revealing and impressive costumes at events like this one all year round, it is safe to say that the artist really enjoys coming up with crazy new festival looks that usually break the internet and become trends immediately.

Meanwhile, we are waiting to see the singer’s alleged billionaire boyfriend at the celebration.

RiRi was caught packing on the PDA with Hassan Jameel in Spain back in June.

It hasn’t been confirmed whether or not he’ll attend the Crop Over festival alongside his girlfriend.

What do you think of Rihanna’s festival look?

