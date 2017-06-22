Rihanna Warns ‘Innocent’ Bella Hadid About Drake Playing With Her Heart

Canadian crooner Drake, 30, is reportedly trying to get in the pants of 20-year-old model Bella Hadid. Monday night, the two talents were spotted partying together at The Nice Guy in Los Angeles.

They did not exit the club together, but the former girlfriend of R&B star The Weeknd reportedly left in one of Drake’s cars.

A person, who witnessed their interaction, explained: “He is not a one-girl guy and though he was flirting with Bella all night, it was not a date. She did not receive any advances from Drake nor did they take it to another level. They both think that they are attractive but dating or hooking up is not happening. They are just friends.”

If this “relationship” goes further, it will create a very awkward situation for the “Started from the Bottom” singer, who is said to be on friendly terms with the “Starboy” artist.

One of Drake’s ex-girlfriends is apparently trying to warn the young model about dating the legendary player. Rihanna has reached out to Hadid to tell her not to fall in love too fast with the Young Money rapper.

An insider shared: “Rihanna is not surprised at all Drake is spending time with Bella. She knows first hand what a player Drake can be. Rihanna has a lot of love for him but also knows how sweet and innocent Bella is. So Rihanna sent Bella a simple warning through a text to watch out girl, don’t let him play with your heart.”

To some, all of this may sound far-fetched because the “Rude Boy” diva is a busy woman with several businesses to run, but love makes people do the strangest of things.

For example, when Drake got with Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna’s first reaction was to unfollow the Shades of Blue actress on social media.

According to rumors, her relationship with Nicki Minaj also went south when she found out they were really close.

So, it is totally conceivable that the Barbadian pop star is not too happy when a pretty woman gets attention from Drake.

This is strange to some extent because she also signaled that she is not interested in dating him. She had plenty of time to make things official, but she always took a pass.

A friend of hers recently stated: “Rihanna‘s so tired of seeing, hearing and discussing Drake. She is over him and has been for a very long time.”

The upcoming weeks will reveal if Drake and Hadid are really having a moment.