Rihanna Wants Hassan Jameel To Worship Her New Curves – ‘Work’ Singer Is Feeling Great

Rihanna got a little curvier in recent months, and the weight gain has sparked a lot of conversations online about what it means for a woman to feel sexy in her skin regardless of what the scale says.

The Barbadian music star is feeling great with her curves, and at this point, she does not have time for the critics. In the meantime, she got herself a billionaire boyfriend named Hassan Jameel who is from Saudi Arabia.

Jameel will have to get used to Rihanna’s fuller physique otherwise she will dump him with no kind of mercy. The “Rude Boy” artist wants to be loved the way she is.

still can't believe how incredible yesterday was! I am tremendously impressed and inspired by how committed President @emmanuelmacron and Madame First Lady Brigitte Macron both are to making a global impact on education! It was quite an honor to meet and discuss our plans for the near future! @claralionelfdn #CLF #GPE #GlobalCitizen A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jul 27, 2017 at 6:54am PDT

A source close to the pop sensation stated: “Rihanna is happy and feels sexy and more confident than ever with her new curves. She wants a man who can handle her and is not intimidated by her femininity. RiRi thinks she looks fabulous and is not going to change for anyone. She is not going to change for a man. She wants a guy who can handle everything she brings to the table, and if Hassan or Drake cannot handle it, then they can keep walking.”

One person is still keeping tabs on her different moves, ex-boyfriend Chris Brown, who wants to make sure that all is right in her life.

Another insider shared: “Chris continues to keep tabs on Rihanna and knows when she is dating or seen with another guy. He is not pining for her attention or to rekindle anything. It is more of a feeling of what he is missing when he looks at what she is doing romantically. His thoughts on Hassan [Jameel, her current boyfriend] are pretty non-existent. He does not have any of thoughts about the guys in her life; it is more about looking from afar to see if she is happy or not. He likes to compare himself with her new suitors.”

#VALERIAN premiere in Paris!!! 🇫🇷 @caradelevingne A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jul 25, 2017 at 1:45pm PDT

Rihanna’s curves would drive anyone crazy and the “Loyal” crooner, who is still single, is probably hoping for another chance with her soon.

However, it seems there is a new RiRi in town, and that woman has no time for all that drama.