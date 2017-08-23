Rihanna Wants Drake To Leave Her Alone: ‘She Has Moved On And Wishes He Would Too’

In case you were hoping that Drake and Rihanna may get back together, well you can hope for something else because this is not going to happen. Sadly, she just wants him to move on and to leave her alone.

Just recently, Drake showed some love for Rihanna on Instagram on August 21 when he was pictured a pair of socks with her photo on them.

It looks like she, on the other hand, wants that he will leave her alone. Everyone thought that his gesture was sweet, but Rihanna really wants him to leave her alone.

Rihanna is now dating Hassan Jameel, so Drake is now too late whatever he thinks of doing to get her back.

When Rihanna saw the picture of Drake wearing the socks from her fashion line, a source says that she became disturbed. The same source also says that she thinks he is reckless with her feelings.

‘Rihanna feels like Drake is being careless and wishes he would let her move on peacefully. When Rihanna saw him wearing her socks she became disturbed because she felt like he was reckless with her feelings,’ the insider confessed.

‘Rihanna has a lot of love for Drake, and she is disappointed their relationship did not evolve into something deeper or more long-term. She is trying to move on with her new man, who is making himself more available to commitment than Drake was ever willing to do,’ the same source said.

We really feel sorry for Drake because he and Rihanna have a lot of history together, but she has a point.

Drake had his chance, and now she is dating someone else.

They even tried dating a few years ago, but it never went anywhere.

Then, during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards, he professed his love for her — they even shared a kiss on stage.

And afterward, they were spotted multiple times together, leading to heavy romance rumors.

Sadly, their relationship got broken again, just before he had a fling with Jennifer Lopez. And now, Rihanna is dating Hassan.

Things didn’t work out for them, so why is Drake reaching out to his ex in such a public way? Maybe he should drop the whole thing and do what Rihanna wants him to do and finally move on.