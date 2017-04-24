FREE NEWSLETTER
Entertainment

Rihanna Wants ‘Delusional’ Drake To Stop Calling Her To Get Back Together – Report

Dylan Fisher Posted On 04/24/2017
Drake RihannaCredit: BET

Drake and Rihanna are not getting back together anytime soon, but do not tell the delusional rapper that.

Believe it or not, despite the countless scandals that Drake has in his life, he is working overtime to convince Rihanna to give their failed romance another chance.

The Young Money star is embroiled in a strange fight with Instagram model Layla Lace who claimed that they hooked up earlier this year and she is now expecting his first child.

He still finds the time and apparently calls the Barbadian pop star as often as possible.

A close source to the “Rude Boy” singer said she is tired of Drake and often prays that he would misplace her phone number.

The spy spoke to OK! and said: “He still calls her several times a week, sends bouquets of flowers and gifts… but she’s not interested and just wishes he’d get on with his life.”

The insider went on to say: “He’s never gotten over Rihanna and still has this delusional belief they’ll wind up together again, eventually.”

Despite the brief flings with Jennifer Lopez, music legend Sade Adu, and unnamed videos vixens, it appears that Drake can not move on from Rihanna.

The pair had a strange encounter at a child’s party in Los Angeles recently, and the tipster said it left Drake feeling shaken and upset.

The source stated: “Drake looked shaken up while Rihanna didn’t even acknowledge his presence, things are actually pretty terrible between them now.”

With Drake and Rihanna, it is never fully over because recently a source close to the green-eyed diva stepped out to say that she feels sorry for him after Miss Lace made the shocking allegations.

The spy said: “Rihanna is embarrassed for Drake after hearing the news that he may have knocked up a random hookup.She knows he can be a player, but doesn’t believe any of the accusations. She’s totally Team Drake on this one!”

Will Drake ever let Rihanna go for good?

Read Next
