Rihanna Wants Chris Brown To Be The Best Father He Can Be After Karrueche Tran Restraining Order

Rihanna has an important Father’s Day message for her ex-boyfriend, Chris Brown, who is the father of three-year-old Royalty.

The “Rude Boy” artist, who has had a very complicated relationship with her own dad, Ronald Fenty, is hoping that the “Loyal” singer will change his old ways for the sake of his daughter.

Eight years after beating his then-girlfriend, Rihanna, Brown has not been able to gain full control of his demons.

The “Privacy” singer reportedly got abusive with Karrueche Tran, a model and actress he dated on-and-off for several years.

Last week, she was able to get a five-year restraining order against the R&B crooner. He also got in trouble with other people since he attacked Rihanna.

Despite their dramatic past, she still wishes him well; the Barbadian talent has taken time out of her busy schedule to share some words of wisdom with Mr. Brown.

An Insider has reached out to a popular celebrity and explained: “Rihanna warned Chris that if he cannot learn his lesson soon, his role as a dad may be in jeopardy. She knows how important Royalty is, so she told him to stay focused and live a good life for the sake of your daughter.”

The Tran case has really brought back a lot of negative feelings for the “Work” diva who is worried that the man she now considers a friend is not seriously dealing with his issues.

Another source revealed: “Rihanna is heartbroken that Chris is still struggling with his demons. She feels Chris let down her down all over again when she heard the news about his 5-year restraining order.”

The person in the know added: “Rihanna cannot stand always being disappointed by Chris and so she texted him urging him to grow up. Rihanna wants the best for Chris and hopes that this restraining order will be the wake-up call he needs to get his life together.”

Many people are rooting for Brown, but he needs to embrace a positive attitude for things to break his way.