Rihanna Wanted To Marry Chris Brown Before He Beat Her

Chris Brown is doing a bit a bit of soul searching at the moment. This led to a documentary called Welcome To My Life in which he revisits his love story with Rihanna.

The “Loyal” crooner revealed that he was the first one who said, “I love you,” when the two were dating. Brown was also getting ready to propose to the “Rude Boy” artist before he violently attacked her in 2009 on the eve of the Grammy Awards.

The 28-year-old father of one was seeing another woman before and during his time with the Barbadian pop star, and when she found out about it, the nature of their relationship changed.

RiRi became extremely suspicious, and this led to the big fight where Brown beat the living daylights out of the “Diamonds” artist.

Fans found out this week that Brown wanted to marry Rihanna before their romance went south. The “Work” artist is now reacting to Brown’s confession.

Well, she did not do the talking directly, but people close to her are letting it all out. Rihanna wanted to marry Mr. Brown too before the beating.

An insider stated: “They talked marriage all the time. Rihanna wanted to marry him just as much as he did — but that was thrown out the door by the abuse and jealousy. It just wasn’t going to happen no matter how much they wanted it to. The love they had for each other soured after things got volatile between them.”

Some critics are saying that with the documentary Brown is hoping to rehabilitate his image in the hope of taking his career to the next level.

It will be a difficult task because the media is not very forgiving with people who were abusive.

Moreover, Brown went on to reproduce the same kind of behavior with model and actress Karrueche Tran who is currently in court looking for ways to get a permanent restraining against the Virginia native.