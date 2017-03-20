Rihanna Unfollows Nicki Minaj On Instagram – Is This About Remy Ma Or Drake And Future?

Rihanna has stopped following Nicki Minaj on Instagram, and according to a popular gossip website, she is doing this to show her allegiance to Minaj’s nemesis, Remy Ma.

The Minaj-Ma feud is not showing any sign of slowing down. During a March 18 concert in Atlantic City, the 36-year-old rapper slammed her rival as a phony and weak artist who can not create without the help of ghostwriters.

Ma told her fans: “To be the queen of rap you gotta actually rap. Whole industry know that your sh*t is a wrap! No, to be the queen of rap you can’t have a ghostwriter, and that’s why this is my house, Flo Rida! Remy Ma, drops mic.”

The talented rapper performed “Shether,” the diss track directed at Minaj that put her back on the musical map earlier this year.

Ma was advised not to perform the track again because it samples Nas’ classic, “Ether,” something the label was not okay with.

She was able to do the rendition this time around because she did not use the beat. After dissing Minaj last month, Ma has expressed some regrets.

Although she won the lyrical battle, Ma probably lost the war after Minaj released her responses – “No Frauds,” “Regret in Your Tears,” and “Changed It.”

Some in the media are probably wrong when they assume that Rihanna is trying to get in this mess.

Advertisement

If Rihanna has a problem with Minaj and unfollowed her, it certainly has more to do with the “Super Bass” singer getting close recently to two men that she had liked in the past – Drake and Future.